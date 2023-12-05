High school basketball is on the schedule today in Maury County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mt. Pleasant High School at Zion Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Columbia, TN

Columbia, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Academy at University School of Nashville