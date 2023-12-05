Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudon County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Loudon County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenback School at Tellico Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tellico Plains, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Scott High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Huntsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.