On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Jeremy Lauzon going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

In one of 24 games this season, Lauzon scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Lauzon has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:57 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:31 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.