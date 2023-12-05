Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Houston County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waverly Central High School at Houston County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Erin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
