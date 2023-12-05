Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brainerd High School at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Soddy-Daisy High School at Hixson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hixson, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Signal Mountain Middle High School at Red Bank High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCallie School at Notre Dame High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga High School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Central High School at East Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sale Creek High School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.