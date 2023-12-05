Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in DeKalb County, Tennessee today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeKalb County High School at Smith County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Carthage, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.