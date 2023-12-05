The Nashville Predators, Colton Sissons included, will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Sissons' props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Colton Sissons vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Sissons has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 16:25 on the ice per game.

Sissons has scored a goal in six of 24 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Sissons has a point in 11 of 24 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In five of 24 games this season, Sissons has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Sissons hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Sissons having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's -29 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 4 12 Points 2 7 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

