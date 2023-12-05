The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

Butler is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 117th.

The Bulldogs record 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls allow.

When Butler scores more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.

Buffalo Stats Insights

Buffalo has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.

The Bulls score just 0.3 more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (69.0).

When Buffalo allows fewer than 83.4 points, it is 1-4.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler posted 69.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (61.1).

Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last year, giving up 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 on the road.

In home games, Butler averaged 1.2 more threes per game (7.0) than on the road (5.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to on the road (28.8%).

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo averaged 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.

The Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.

Buffalo made more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than away (30.0%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule