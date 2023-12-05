Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Blount County, Tennessee today? We have you covered below.
Blount County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clayton-Bradley Academy at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
