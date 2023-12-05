AAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AAC teams are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule in one game, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears taking on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
AAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.