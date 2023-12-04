Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Wilson County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
