Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Williamson County, Tennessee today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelbyville Central High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.