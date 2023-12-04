Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Warren County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rhea County High School at F.C. Boyd Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: McMinnville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.