Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sequatchie County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Sequatchie County, Tennessee today, we've got the information below.
Sequatchie County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sale Creek High School at Sequatchie County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Dunlap, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
