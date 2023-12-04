Davidson County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Father Ryan High School at John Overton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cane Ridge High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4

7:30 PM CT on December 4 Location: Thompsons Station, TN

Thompsons Station, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunters Lane High School at Whites Creek High School