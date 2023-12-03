Will Will Levis Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Will Levis was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up with the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're trying to find Levis' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Will Levis and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 13, Levis is averaging 208.4 passing yards per game (1,042 total). Other season stats include six TD passes, two interceptions and a 59.9% completion percentage (91-for-152), plus 15 carries for 12 yards.
Keep an eye on Levis' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Will Levis Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for D'Wayne Eskridge
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
- Click Here for Will Dissly
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
- Click Here for Dareke Young
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Levis 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|91
|152
|59.9%
|1,042
|6
|2
|6.9
|15
|12
|0
Levis Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Falcons
|19
|29
|238
|4
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|22
|39
|262
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|19
|39
|199
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|13
|17
|158
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|28
|185
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.