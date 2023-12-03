The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters put up an average of 64.7 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 61.5 the Commodores allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.5 points, Louisiana Tech is 2-1.
  • Vanderbilt's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.
  • The Commodores record 9.1 more points per game (75.5) than the Lady Techsters allow (66.4).
  • Vanderbilt is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
  • Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.
  • The Commodores shoot 42.3% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Lady Techsters allow defensively.

Vanderbilt Leaders

  • Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.5 STL, 41.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
  • Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.2 FG%
  • Jordyn Oliver: 6.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 60.0 FG%
  • Iyana Moore: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
  • Khamil Pierre: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Iowa State W 68-53 South Point Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Iowa W 68-64 South Point Arena
11/29/2023 @ NC State L 70-62 Reynolds Coliseum
12/3/2023 Louisiana Tech - Memorial Gymnasium
12/7/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Lipscomb - Memorial Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.