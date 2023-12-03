The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters put up an average of 64.7 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 61.5 the Commodores allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Louisiana Tech is 2-1.

Vanderbilt's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.

The Commodores record 9.1 more points per game (75.5) than the Lady Techsters allow (66.4).

Vanderbilt is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.

The Commodores shoot 42.3% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Lady Techsters allow defensively.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.5 STL, 41.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.5 STL, 41.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.2 FG%

14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.2 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 60.0 FG%

6.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 60.0 FG% Iyana Moore: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Khamil Pierre: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%

