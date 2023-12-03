How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Tennessee Tech vs Kentucky
- Kansas vs Texas A&M
- Mississippi State vs Chattanooga
- Furman vs Georgia
- South Carolina vs Duke
Vanderbilt vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters put up an average of 64.7 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 61.5 the Commodores allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.5 points, Louisiana Tech is 2-1.
- Vanderbilt's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.
- The Commodores record 9.1 more points per game (75.5) than the Lady Techsters allow (66.4).
- Vanderbilt is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
- Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.
- The Commodores shoot 42.3% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Lady Techsters allow defensively.
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.5 STL, 41.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.2 FG%
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 60.0 FG%
- Iyana Moore: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
- Khamil Pierre: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|W 68-53
|South Point Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 68-64
|South Point Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ NC State
|L 70-62
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.