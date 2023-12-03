Sunday's game that pits the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) at Memorial Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-56 in favor of Vanderbilt, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Commodores are coming off of a 70-62 loss to NC State in their last game on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 77, Louisiana Tech 56

Other SEC Predictions

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

The Commodores notched their best win of the season on November 12, when they secured a 73-70 victory over the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 47), according to our computer rankings.

Vanderbilt has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

The Commodores have three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins

73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 47) on November 12

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 77) on November 24

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 106) on November 15

68-64 over Northern Iowa (No. 123) on November 25

70-68 on the road over UT Martin (No. 231) on November 9

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.5 STL, 41.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.5 STL, 41.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.2 FG%

14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 54.2 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 60.0 FG%

6.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 60.0 FG% Iyana Moore: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Khamil Pierre: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per outing (134th in college basketball).

