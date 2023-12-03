The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.

How to Watch Colts vs. Titans

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Titans Insights

The Titans rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Colts allow (24.4).

The Titans collect 284 yards per game, 69 fewer yards than the 353 the Colts give up.

This season Tennessee piles up 102.7 yards per game on the ground, 26.6 fewer than Indianapolis allows (129.3).

This season the Titans have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Colts have takeaways (18).

Titans Home Performance

The Titans score 23 points per game at home (6.2 more than overall) and concede 16.8 at home (3.6 fewer than overall).

At home, the Titans accumulate more yards (322.6 per game) than they do overall (284). They also concede fewer yards at home (302.6) than they do overall (335.4).

Tennessee picks up more passing yards at home (188.2 per game) than it does overall (181.3), and allows fewer at home (201 per game) than overall (224.5).

The Titans pick up 134.4 rushing yards per game at home (31.7 more than overall), and concede 101.6 at home (9.2 fewer than overall).

The Titans successfully convert 36.1% of third downs at home (4.3% more than overall), and concede on 31.4% of third downs at home (8.3% less than overall).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay L 20-6 CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville L 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina W 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 12/11/2023 at Miami - ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston - CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle - CBS

