The Tennessee Titans' (4-7) injury report ahead of their game against the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) currently includes nine players on it. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 3 from Nissan Stadium.

Last time out, the Titans knocked off the Carolina Panthers 17-10.

In their most recent game, the Colts won 27-20 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Treylon Burks WR Concussion Questionable Terrell Edmunds S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Aaron Brewer OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Brunskill OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Roger McCreary CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Luke Gifford LB Shin Limited Participation In Practice Denico Autry DL Rest Limited Participation In Practice Will Levis QB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Taylor RB Thumb Out Isaiah McKenzie WR Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Kelly C Concussion Full Participation In Practice Bernhard Raimann OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Braden Smith OT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice DeForest Buckner DT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Ogletree TE Foot Full Participation In Practice Julius Brents CB Quad Out

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans Season Insights

The Titans have been sputtering on offense, ranking fifth-worst with 284 total yards per game. They have been more effective defensively, surrendering 335.4 total yards per contest (17th-ranked).

The Titans rank 26th in the NFL with 16.8 points per contest on offense, and they rank 10th with 20.4 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

With 181.3 passing yards per game on offense, the Titans rank 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, giving up 224.5 passing yards per game.

Tennessee ranks 21st in the NFL with 102.7 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 15th with 110.8 rushing yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

With eight forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and 12 turnovers committed (sixth in NFL) this season, the Titans rank 21st in the NFL with a turnover margin of -4.

Titans vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-1)

Colts (-1) Moneyline: Colts (-120), Titans (+100)

Colts (-120), Titans (+100) Total: 42.5 points

