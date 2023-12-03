The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes' 84.5 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 74.4 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 74.4 points, Ohio State is 5-0.

Tennessee has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.5 points.

The Volunteers average 21.6 more points per game (81.4) than the Buckeyes give up (59.8).

Tennessee has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Ohio State has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

The Volunteers are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Buckeyes allow to opponents (38.7%).

The Buckeyes make 49.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Tennessee Schedule