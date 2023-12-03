The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Tennessee Tech vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles score 8.4 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (71.6).

Kentucky has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.

The 62.4 points per game the Wildcats record are 6.1 fewer points than the Golden Eagles give up (68.5).

When Kentucky totals more than 68.5 points, it is 3-0.

Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.

The Wildcats shoot 38.7% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.

The Golden Eagles' 42.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

9.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Yaubryon Chambers: 8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.9 FG%

8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.9 FG% Reagan Hurst: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Peyton Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Tennessee Tech Schedule