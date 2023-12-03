How to Watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Tech vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles score 8.4 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (71.6).
- Kentucky has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.
- The 62.4 points per game the Wildcats record are 6.1 fewer points than the Golden Eagles give up (68.5).
- When Kentucky totals more than 68.5 points, it is 3-0.
- Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 38.7% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.
- The Golden Eagles' 42.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Wildcats have given up.
Tennessee Tech Leaders
- Maaliya Owens: 11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Yaubryon Chambers: 8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.9 FG%
- Reagan Hurst: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Peyton Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Missouri
|L 66-65
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Stetson
|W 65-59
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Lincoln Memorial
|W 84-57
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/14/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.