The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles score 8.4 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (71.6).
  • Kentucky has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.
  • The 62.4 points per game the Wildcats record are 6.1 fewer points than the Golden Eagles give up (68.5).
  • When Kentucky totals more than 68.5 points, it is 3-0.
  • Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 38.7% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.
  • The Golden Eagles' 42.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

  • Maaliya Owens: 11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Yaubryon Chambers: 8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.9 FG%
  • Reagan Hurst: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Peyton Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Missouri L 66-65 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Stetson W 65-59 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Lincoln Memorial W 84-57 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/3/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
12/10/2023 Middle Tennessee - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/14/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan - Hooper Eblen Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.