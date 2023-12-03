Sunday's contest features the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) and the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena (on December 3) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 win for Ohio State.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Volunteers suffered a 74-69 loss to Notre Dame.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Tennessee 72

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

When the Volunteers beat the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 35 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-73 on November 25, it was their season's signature victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Volunteers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories, but also tied for the fifth-most losses.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 35) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 148) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 256) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 287) on November 7

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by seven points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per contest (323rd in college basketball).

