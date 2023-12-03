Sunday's contest that pits the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) versus the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 78-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Volunteers are coming off of a 74-69 loss to Notre Dame in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Tennessee 72

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On November 25 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in our computer rankings, the Volunteers claimed their best win of the season, a 76-73 victory at a neutral site.

The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 16th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 35) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 146) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 255) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 289) on November 7

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by seven points per game (scoring 81.4 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball while giving up 74.4 per contest to rank 323rd in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.