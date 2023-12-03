Sunday's contest between the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) and No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 78-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.

Last time out, the Volunteers lost 74-69 to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Tennessee 72

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Volunteers picked up their signature win of the season, a 76-73 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Volunteers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories, but also tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 36) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 149) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 255) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 275) on November 7

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by seven points per game. They're putting up 81.4 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and are giving up 74.4 per contest to rank 325th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.