Sunday's game between the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) and the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio State coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Volunteers enter this matchup following a 74-69 loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 79, Tennessee 72

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Volunteers' best victory of the season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team (No. 39), according to our computer rankings. The Volunteers registered the 76-73 neutral-site win on November 25.

The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 39) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 149) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 249) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 267) on November 7

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by seven points per game. They're putting up 81.4 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and are allowing 74.4 per outing to rank 326th in college basketball.

