Coming off a loss last time out, the Buffalo Sabres will host the Nashville Predators (who also lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Sabres and Predators square off.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Predators vs Sabres Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators give up 3.3 goals per game (76 in total), 20th in the NHL.
  • The Predators have 74 goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Predators are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Filip Forsberg 23 12 15 27 27 14 57.1%
Ryan O'Reilly 23 11 10 21 7 24 53.8%
Gustav Nyquist 23 3 14 17 16 3 44.4%
Roman Josi 23 5 12 17 17 5 -
Luke Evangelista 22 3 10 13 22 11 0%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres have conceded 83 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 26th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Sabres' 70 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 21st in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Sabres have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Casey Mittelstadt 24 5 16 21 15 19 46.4%
Rasmus Dahlin 24 5 15 20 18 16 -
John-Jason Peterka 24 10 8 18 7 10 22.2%
Jeff Skinner 24 10 8 18 11 17 39.5%
Alex Tuch 21 8 9 17 6 20 42.9%

