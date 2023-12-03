The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Belmont Bruins (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Curb Event Center.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 65 the Bruins give up to opponents.
  • Middle Tennessee has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65 points.
  • Belmont is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The Bruins record 10.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Raiders allow (58.5).
  • Belmont has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.1 points.
  • The Bruins are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Raiders allow to opponents (35.4%).
  • The Raiders make 42.7% of their shots from the field, just 3.9% more than the Bruins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

  • Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Savannah Wheeler: 14 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
  • Courtney Whitson: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)
  • Jalynn Gregory: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 22.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Memphis W 64-57 Imperial Arena
11/26/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville W 81-74 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/29/2023 @ Houston W 70-45 Fertitta Center
12/3/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Tennessee - Von Braun Center
12/10/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena

