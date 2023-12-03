The Morehead State Eagles (3-4) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

East Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers score an average of 54.6 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 69 the Eagles allow.
  • The Eagles score 15.3 more points per game (70.9) than the Buccaneers give up (55.6).
  • Morehead State is 3-3 when scoring more than 55.6 points.
  • When East Tennessee State gives up fewer than 70.9 points, it is 4-2.
  • The Eagles shoot 43.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Buccaneers concede defensively.
  • The Buccaneers make 35.3% of their shots from the field, 5.8% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Tennessee State Leaders

  • Kendall Folley: 12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Nevaeh Brown: 8.9 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Jakhyia Davis: 5.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%
  • Breanne Beatty: 7.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Courtney Moore: 10.5 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

East Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Norfolk State W 55-35 Watsco Center
11/26/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 68-44 Watsco Center
11/30/2023 Lipscomb L 68-45 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/6/2023 Charleston Southern - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/10/2023 Lees-McRae - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium

