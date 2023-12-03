The Morehead State Eagles (3-4) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers score an average of 54.6 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 69 the Eagles allow.

The Eagles score 15.3 more points per game (70.9) than the Buccaneers give up (55.6).

Morehead State is 3-3 when scoring more than 55.6 points.

When East Tennessee State gives up fewer than 70.9 points, it is 4-2.

The Eagles shoot 43.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Buccaneers concede defensively.

The Buccaneers make 35.3% of their shots from the field, 5.8% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Nevaeh Brown: 8.9 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

8.9 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Jakhyia Davis: 5.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%

5.3 PTS, 41.4 FG% Breanne Beatty: 7.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

7.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Courtney Moore: 10.5 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

East Tennessee State Schedule