The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) will aim to break a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers are shooting 39.3% from the field, three% lower than the 42.3% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

East Tennessee State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 75th.

The Buccaneers score an average of 68.4 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 62.4 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.4 points, East Tennessee State is 3-2.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, East Tennessee State averaged 1.8 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (68).

The Buccaneers conceded fewer points at home (67.9 per game) than away (69.8) last season.

East Tennessee State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.5 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule