Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans have a game against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Take a look at Henry's stats below.

In the running game, Henry has season stats of 176 rushes for 739 yards and six TDs, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He also has 21 catches on 26 targets for 167 yards.

Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other running back is on the injury report for the Titans.

Week 13 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Henry 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 176 739 6 4.2 26 21 167 0

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0 Week 9 @Steelers 17 75 1 3 27 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 11 24 0 1 -4 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 10 38 0 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 76 2 1 0 0

