The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) will try to extend a three-game road winning run when visiting the Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McKenzie Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 26.6 more points per game (78.4) than the Mocs allow their opponents to score (51.8).

When it scores more than 51.8 points, Mississippi State is 8-1.

Chattanooga's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.

The Mocs score 12.1 more points per game (67.5) than the Bulldogs give up (55.4).

Chattanooga is 6-1 when scoring more than 55.4 points.

When Mississippi State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 6-0.

The Mocs are making 48% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (36.7%).

The Bulldogs make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Mocs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.3 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

17.3 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 52.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 52.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Addie Porter: 5.4 PTS, 27 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

5.4 PTS, 27 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Karsen Murphy: 6.8 PTS, 55 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Chattanooga Schedule