How to Watch the Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) will try to extend a three-game road winning run when visiting the Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McKenzie Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score 26.6 more points per game (78.4) than the Mocs allow their opponents to score (51.8).
- When it scores more than 51.8 points, Mississippi State is 8-1.
- Chattanooga's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.
- The Mocs score 12.1 more points per game (67.5) than the Bulldogs give up (55.4).
- Chattanooga is 6-1 when scoring more than 55.4 points.
- When Mississippi State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 6-0.
- The Mocs are making 48% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (36.7%).
- The Bulldogs make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Mocs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Chattanooga Leaders
- Jada Guinn: 17.3 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 52.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Addie Porter: 5.4 PTS, 27 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Karsen Murphy: 6.8 PTS, 55 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Kent State
|W 64-54
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 63-47
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|W 49-43
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/9/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
