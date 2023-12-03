Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Chattanooga Games
- November 24 at home vs Kent State
- November 29 at Kennesaw State
- November 25 at home vs Northern Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Raven Thompson: 16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jada Guinn: 16 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Addie Porter: 5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Karsen Murphy: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Thompson: 16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Guinn: 16 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Porter: 5.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Murphy: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Olafsdottir: 6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.