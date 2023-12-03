The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chattanooga has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Mocs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 64th.

The Mocs score an average of 75.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles give up.

Chattanooga is 5-2 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Chattanooga put up more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (72) last season.

The Mocs conceded 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 on the road.

Chattanooga drained more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than away (11.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (38.1%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule