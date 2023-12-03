How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Chattanooga has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Mocs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 64th.
- The Mocs score an average of 75.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles give up.
- Chattanooga is 5-2 when it scores more than 65.8 points.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Chattanooga put up more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (72) last season.
- The Mocs conceded 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 on the road.
- Chattanooga drained more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than away (11.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (38.1%).
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Evansville
|L 85-77
|McKenzie Arena
|11/26/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 72-56
|McKenzie Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 82-68
|Allen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
