The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • The Mocs are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Chattanooga has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Mocs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 64th.
  • The Mocs score an average of 75.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles give up.
  • Chattanooga is 5-2 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Chattanooga put up more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (72) last season.
  • The Mocs conceded 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 on the road.
  • Chattanooga drained more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than away (11.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (38.1%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Evansville L 85-77 McKenzie Arena
11/26/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 72-56 McKenzie Arena
11/29/2023 @ Lipscomb L 82-68 Allen Arena
12/3/2023 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/10/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan - McKenzie Arena
12/16/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center

