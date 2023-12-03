How to Watch the Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when taking on the Belmont Bruins (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Curb Event Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 65.0 the Bruins allow.
- Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when it scores more than 65.0 points.
- Belmont is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Bruins score 10.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Raiders allow (58.5).
- Belmont is 4-2 when scoring more than 58.5 points.
- When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 69.1 points, it is 5-2.
- This season the Bruins are shooting 41.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Raiders concede.
- The Raiders' 42.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.9 higher than the Bruins have conceded.
Belmont Leaders
- Tessa Miller: 15.6 PTS, 56.9 FG%
- Tuti Jones: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)
- Kendal Cheesman: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)
- Jailyn Banks: 13.9 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Kilyn McGuff: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|L 74-55
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/25/2023
|Northwestern
|W 83-61
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Troy
|W 72-68
|Trojan Arena
|12/3/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
