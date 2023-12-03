The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when taking on the Belmont Bruins (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Curb Event Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Raiders score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 65.0 the Bruins allow.

Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when it scores more than 65.0 points.

Belmont is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.

The Bruins score 10.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Raiders allow (58.5).

Belmont is 4-2 when scoring more than 58.5 points.

When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 69.1 points, it is 5-2.

This season the Bruins are shooting 41.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Raiders concede.

The Raiders' 42.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.9 higher than the Bruins have conceded.

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 15.6 PTS, 56.9 FG%

15.6 PTS, 56.9 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47) Kendal Cheesman: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41) Jailyn Banks: 13.9 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

13.9 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Kilyn McGuff: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Belmont Schedule