Sunday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2) and the Belmont Bruins (4-3) at Curb Event Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Middle Tennessee coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Bruins secured a 72-68 win against Troy.

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 66, Belmont 65

Other MVC Predictions

Belmont Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 10, the Bruins beat the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 55 in our computer rankings) by a score of 76-50.

Belmont has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one), but also has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Belmont 2023-24 Best Wins

76-50 at home over Georgia (No. 55) on November 10

75-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 228) on November 15

83-61 over Northwestern (No. 238) on November 25

72-68 on the road over Troy (No. 249) on November 29

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 15.6 PTS, 56.9 FG%

15.6 PTS, 56.9 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47) Kendal Cheesman: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41) Jailyn Banks: 13.9 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

13.9 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Kilyn McGuff: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 69.1 points per game to rank 146th in college basketball while allowing 65.0 per contest to rank 206th in college basketball) and have a +29 scoring differential overall.

