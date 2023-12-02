Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)
- Liam Robbins: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|175th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|204th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
