The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

In the Commodores' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Alabama A&M has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of four Bulldogs games this season have hit the over.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Vanderbilt is 69th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much higher than its computer rankings (278th).

With odds of +25000, Vanderbilt has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.