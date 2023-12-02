The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

This season, the Commodores have a 40.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Commodores are the 167th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 240th.

The 70.3 points per game the Commodores score are 17.0 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (87.3).

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Vanderbilt played worse at home last year, averaging 71.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game away from home.

Defensively the Commodores played better at home last year, allowing 67.3 points per game, compared to 78.9 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Vanderbilt performed worse in home games last year, making 8.4 treys per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 33.8% percentage when playing on the road.

