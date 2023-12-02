UT Martin vs. McNeese December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) meet the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Legacy Center. This matchup will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. McNeese Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Parker Stewart: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
McNeese Top Players (2022-23)
- Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Scott: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trae English: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Harwin Francois: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
UT Martin vs. McNeese Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|McNeese Rank
|McNeese AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|241st
|69.2
|Points Scored
|80.5
|14th
|319th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|319th
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|23rd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
