Saturday's game at The Legacy Center has the McNeese Cowboys (6-2) squaring off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-66 victory, as our model heavily favors McNeese.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UT Martin vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

UT Martin vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 84, UT Martin 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-18.5)

McNeese (-18.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

McNeese has a 4-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UT Martin, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Cowboys have hit the over in one game, while Skyhawks games have gone over four times.

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +21 scoring differential overall. They put up 85 points per game (26th in college basketball) and give up 82.4 per outing (345th in college basketball).

UT Martin wins the rebound battle by four boards on average. It collects 41 rebounds per game, ninth in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.

UT Martin makes 9 three-pointers per game (60th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.6. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.1%.

UT Martin has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.6 per game (294th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (243rd in college basketball).

