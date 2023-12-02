The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Legacy Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks are shooting 44.7% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 38% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
  • UT Martin has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks rank 157th.
  • The Skyhawks score 26.2 more points per game (85) than the Cowboys allow (58.8).
  • UT Martin is 5-3 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UT Martin averaged 88.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Skyhawks conceded 5.3 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than away (78.1).
  • UT Martin knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 North Alabama W 105-103 Skyhawk Arena
11/25/2023 @ Chicago State W 94-71 Jones Convocation Center
11/30/2023 @ Rice L 98-78 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
12/10/2023 Ecclesia - Skyhawk Arena
12/12/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.