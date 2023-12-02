The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Legacy Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks are shooting 44.7% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 38% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

UT Martin has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38% from the field.

The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks rank 157th.

The Skyhawks score 26.2 more points per game (85) than the Cowboys allow (58.8).

UT Martin is 5-3 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Martin averaged 88.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 away.

In 2022-23, the Skyhawks conceded 5.3 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than away (78.1).

UT Martin knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule