Best Bets & Odds for the Troy vs. Appalachian State Game – Saturday, December 2
The Sun Belt Championship Game is between the Troy Trojans (10-2) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Troy vs. Appalachian State?
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Troy 32, Appalachian State 21
- Troy has compiled an 8-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).
- The Trojans have played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- This season, Appalachian State has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.
- The Mountaineers have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Troy (-5)
- Troy is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- So far in 2023, the Trojans have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more seven times and are 6-1 ATS in those contests.
- Appalachian State has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This year, the Mountaineers have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (53.5)
- This season, three of Troy's 12 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points.
- In the Appalachian State's 12 games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 65.5 points per game, 12 points more than the point total of 53.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Troy
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.8
|49.7
|48.1
|Implied Total AVG
|29.5
|29.4
|29.5
|ATS Record
|7-4-0
|2-3-0
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-7-0
|1-4-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-1
|4-1
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Appalachian State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.3
|56
|54.7
|Implied Total AVG
|32.8
|33.7
|32
|ATS Record
|6-5-1
|3-3-0
|3-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|4-2-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|5-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-0
|2-2
