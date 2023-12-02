Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (2-3) meet the Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Gentry Complex. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Jason Jitoboh: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.6 BLK
- EJ Bellinger: 15.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylen Jones: 8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kinyon Hodges: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Austin Peay Players to Watch
Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison
|Tennessee State Rank
|Tennessee State AVG
|Austin Peay AVG
|Austin Peay Rank
|148th
|77.6
|Points Scored
|67.2
|295th
|165th
|69.2
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|107th
|168th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|32.8
|219th
|219th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|131st
|184th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.4
|108th
|176th
|13.4
|Assists
|11.6
|263rd
|173rd
|12.0
|Turnovers
|9.8
|57th
