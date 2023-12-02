The Austin Peay Governors (2-3) meet the Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Gentry Complex. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Jason Jitoboh: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.6 BLK EJ Bellinger: 15.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaylen Jones: 8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kinyon Hodges: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Tennessee State Rank Tennessee State AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 148th 77.6 Points Scored 67.2 295th 165th 69.2 Points Allowed 65.6 107th 168th 34.0 Rebounds 32.8 219th 219th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 131st 184th 7.4 3pt Made 8.4 108th 176th 13.4 Assists 11.6 263rd 173rd 12.0 Turnovers 9.8 57th

