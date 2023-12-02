Saturday's contest at Gentry Complex has the Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) squaring off against the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 73-66 win for Tennessee State, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Gentry Complex

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 73, Austin Peay 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-6.8)

Tennessee State (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Tennessee State has gone 1-3-0 against the spread, while Austin Peay's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Tigers are 3-1-0 and the Governors are 2-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (129th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per contest (176th in college basketball).

The 31.6 rebounds per game Tennessee State averages rank 247th in the nation. Its opponents record 32.0 per outing.

Tennessee State hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Tigers rank 181st in college basketball with 94.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 126th in college basketball defensively with 86.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee State has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (239th in college basketball action), 2.8 fewer than the 15.6 it forces on average (32nd in college basketball).

