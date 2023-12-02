The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) face the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Governors allow to opponents.

Tennessee State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Governors are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 246th.

The Tigers record 10.3 more points per game (77.6) than the Governors give up (67.3).

When Tennessee State puts up more than 67.3 points, it is 5-1.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee State scored 85.8 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 67.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Tigers ceded 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than on the road (74.8).

Tennessee State averaged 9.3 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.8% points better than it averaged in road games (8.4 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).

