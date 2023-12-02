The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) face the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Governors allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Governors are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 246th.
  • The Tigers record 10.3 more points per game (77.6) than the Governors give up (67.3).
  • When Tennessee State puts up more than 67.3 points, it is 5-1.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee State scored 85.8 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 67.7 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Tigers ceded 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than on the road (74.8).
  • Tennessee State averaged 9.3 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.8% points better than it averaged in road games (8.4 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Mercer L 60-59 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 SE Louisiana W 91-77 Raider Arena
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M L 85-83 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/2/2023 Austin Peay - Gentry Complex
12/10/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
12/13/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena

