On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Tennessee should have their eyes on the Chattanooga Mocs versus the Furman Paladins in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

