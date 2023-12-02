On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Tennessee should have their eyes on the Chattanooga Mocs versus the Furman Paladins in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Paladin Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

