The Nashville Predators, Ryan O'Reilly among them, meet the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on O'Reilly's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, O'Reilly has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 20:14 on the ice per game.

In O'Reilly's 22 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

O'Reilly has a point in 13 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

O'Reilly has an assist in eight of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 59.8% that O'Reilly goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 22 Games 3 19 Points 3 10 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

