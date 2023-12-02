Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Rutherford County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lenoir City High School at Central Magnet School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2

4:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Central Magnet School