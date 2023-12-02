The Nashville Predators, Roman Josi among them, play the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Josi against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Roman Josi vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi has averaged 24:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Josi has a goal in four games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Josi has a point in 12 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Josi has an assist in 10 of 22 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Josi's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Josi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 22 Games 3 16 Points 2 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

